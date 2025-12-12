Morning newscast for December 12, 2025 By Finnegan Belleau Published December 12, 2025 at 8:16 AM CST Listen • 3:06 Ways To Subscribe Apple Spotify Amazon Music Google Stitcher Here's a roundup of regional headlines from the KBIA newsroom:MU students protest sharing of surveillance data with Immigration and Customs EnforcementFamilies urge legislators to protect Medicaid program for people with developmental disabilities FIFA opens another round of ticket sales for the 2026 World Cup Missouri's minimum wage to increase in January