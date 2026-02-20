Morning Newscast for February 20, 2026 By Finnegan Belleau Published February 20, 2026 at 8:21 AM CST Listen • 3:02 Ways To Subscribe Apple Spotify Amazon Music Google Stitcher Here's a roundup of regional headlines from the KBIA newsroom:More Missourians are commuting for workState house hears bill on letting MU Health Care purchase rural hospitals State house approves a bill restricting tax hikes on personal propertyCounty officials raise concern over paying for services if state shifts tax funding models