Afternoon Newscast for March 30, 2026 By Bella Zielinski Published March 30, 2026 at 6:30 PM CDT Listen • 3:13 Ways To Subscribe Apple Spotify Amazon Music Google Stitcher Here's a roundup of regional headlines from the KBIA Newsroom:Immigrants lose access to food aid in more states, as federal restrictions take effectStudy: Vitamin C may help protect fertility from chemical exposureE15 waiver could lower gas prices, but with environmental concernsWorld Cup tickets reopen this week. Here's how to buy them.