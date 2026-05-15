Morning Newscast for May 15, 2026 By Jana Rose Schleis Published May 15, 2026 at 7:02 AM CDT Listen • 3:00 Ways To Subscribe Apple Spotify Amazon Music Google Stitcher Here's a roundup of regional headlines from the KBIA Newsroom:Missouri regulators approve Ameren solar project in Callaway CountyMissouri legislators pass 'Born Alive' abortion bill, send it to governorBill expands contraceptive access in MissouriThese seed banks preserve crucial corn and soy varieties. A federal plan may put them at risk