Morning Newscast for June 29, 2026 By Yasha Mikolajczak Published June 29, 2026 at 8:48 AM CDT Listen • 2:59 Ways To Subscribe Apple Spotify Amazon Music Google Stitcher Here's a roundup of regional headlines from the KBIA Newsroom: Missouri parent groups organize against Amendment 5 over school funding concernsMissouri budget earmarks face scrutiny as Gov. Mike Kehoe’s deadline nearsMissouri livestock movement requirements updated due to pest detectionsMissouri road needs are bigger than MoDOT’s budget