Afternoon Newscast for August 5, 2026 By Yazin Merayyan Published August 5, 2026 at 5:20 PM CDT Listen • 3:03 Ways To Subscribe Apple Spotify Amazon Music Google Stitcher Here's a roundup of regional headlines from the KBIA newsroom, including:Boone County Auditor Kyle Rieman wins another termMissouri voters choose contenders for state auditor race in NovemberSuit filed to force a vote on Missouri’s GOP-leaning congressional redistricting mapColumbia voters approve sales tax for police and fire services