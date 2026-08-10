Morning Newscast for August 10, 2026 By Jana Rose Schleis Published August 10, 2026 at 7:06 AM CDT Listen • 3:02 Ways To Subscribe Apple Spotify Amazon Music Google Stitcher Here's a roundup of regional headlines from the KBIA Newsroom:'It's racial profiling': ICE detains Sikeston rodeo-goers after beer ID checksHuman waste found in Missouri's Big River from failing treatment plantMoDOT plans to upgrade Columbia intersectionsBloomberg gives $1.25M to Missouri abortion rights campaign as fundraising gap grows