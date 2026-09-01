Afternoon Newscast for September 1, 2026 By Yazin Merayyan Published September 1, 2026 at 5:49 PM CDT Listen • 2:59 Ways To Subscribe Apple Spotify Amazon Music Google Stitcher Here's a roundup of regional headlines from the KBIA newsroom, including:New Instagram, Facebook restrictions for minors could be narrow in impactStadium bill, St. Louis tornado tax credits now in the hands of Missouri Supreme CourtCPS Policy Committee recommends further discussion on bullying policyMissouri SNAP recipients to face new verification requirements Oct. 1