Afternoon Newscast for September 22, 2026 By Avery Copeland Published September 22, 2026 at 5:19 PM CDT Listen • 3:02 Ways To Subscribe Apple Spotify Amazon Music Google Stitcher Here’s a roundup of regional headlines from the KBIA Newsroom:Appeals court rules for GOP-leaning map in Missouri, pending Supreme Court reviewJefferson City Council rejects rezoning request to allow homeless shelter relocation'An extra layer of protection': Centralia adopts AI policy for city staffBoone County absentee ballots are going out Tuesday