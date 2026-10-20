Morning Newscast for October 20, 2026 By Victoria Harrison Published October 20, 2026 at 8:48 AM CDT Listen • 0:00 Ways To Subscribe Apple Spotify Amazon Music Google Stitcher Here's a roundup of regional headlines from the KBIA Newsroom:Missouri task force drafts new child safety rules for courts, caseworkersMissouri media organizations sue MSHP over redacted crash reportsRepublicans pour $300,000 into defense of GOP-leaning Senate seat in northwest MissouriMissouri Early Voting Begins Ahead of November Midterms