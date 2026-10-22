Morning Newscast for October 22, 2026 By Addison Zanger Published October 22, 2026 at 9:05 AM CDT Listen • 2:52 Ways To Subscribe Apple Spotify Amazon Music Google Stitcher Here's a roundup of regional headlines from the KBIA Newsroom: Missouri education chief resigns amid controversy over A-F ratings for public schoolsTruman Veterans' Hospital gains VA infrastructure fundingSt. Louis police could get new reality TV show, promise it won’t be ‘Cops’Church on the move: 1881 Sturgeon church travels to historic village in Nifong Park