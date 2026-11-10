Afternoon Newscast for November 10, 2026 By Avery Copeland Published November 10, 2026 at 4:44 PM CST Listen • 3:05 Ways To Subscribe Apple Spotify Amazon Music Stitcher Here’s a roundup of regional headlines from the KBIA Newsroom:Boone Health seeks approval for property sale without publicly naming the buyerMissouri Supreme Court rejects challenge to stadium subsidy law on technical groundsColumbia City Council votes not to renew contract with Flock SafetyMissouri education board member resigns, citing ‘time constraints’