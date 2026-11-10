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KBIA Newscast

Afternoon Newscast for November 10, 2026

By Avery Copeland
Published November 10, 2026 at 4:44 PM CST
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Here’s a roundup of regional headlines from the KBIA Newsroom:

KBIA Newscast
Avery Copeland
See stories by Avery Copeland