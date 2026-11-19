Dr. James Landreneau is an ophthalmologist at University of Missouri Health Care who often treats patients with eye damage related to diabetes.

He spoke about some of the ways the disease impacts the delicate structures of the eye and about how screening can be key to preventing this damage.

This month, we’re focusing on stories about the impact of diabetes.

Dr. James Landreneau: I was diagnosed with type one diabetes as a sophomore in college, and I was studying engineering at the time — I didn't want anything to do with medicine. That was not even on my radar, but whenever I was diagnosed, I started to become more interested in the field of endocrinology.

So, I went into medicine actually to become an endocrinologist to help treat patients that had a similar type of ailment that I have, which is type one diabetes.

So, whenever you have diabetes, it is a system-wide disease, meaning that diabetes can affect your feet, it can affect your heart, your kidneys, your liver, your brain. It can also affect your eye.

Diabetics, in general, have, what's called a vascular disease because inside of our blood, we have blood sugar, and if it's too high, it can mean that your blood flow, more importantly, your blood vessels can be impacted by the control of your disease.

Provided by Dr. James Landreneau Dr. James Landreneau is an ophthalmologist at University of Missouri Health Care.

So, in patients that have poor control of diabetes, it means that their blood vessels can then have, over time, certain injuries, which then can lead to health issues.

So, whenever you have diabetes, it can affect those small vessels in the back of the eye, and it can cause ischemia or poor blood flow — almost like having like a silent stroke to your eye — because these vessels, since they're so small and very delicate, if one of them is a little bit damaged, it can then lead to visual problems.

And with diabetes specifically, it can — if you have blood flow, your eye's response to that is to create new blood vessels, and those new blood vessels that are made with that poor diabetic control can start to leak or even bleed, and if that happens, there are treatments for that, but we prefer to screen for early diabetic disease.

So, if you have ischemia or if you have poor blood flow to a certain area of the retina, sometimes it can be permanent, and that's why this is a really important disease to take care of.

So, like anything else, preventative care really is the mainstay in treatment for diabetes because poor control puts you at higher risk for diabetic disease, and good control is great because very often patients that have good control with their diabetes do not require any type of eye intervention.

And that is really the main thing that we look out for in early disease: is trying to prevent or make a modification to lifestyle to have it so it does not keep progressing.