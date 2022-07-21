© 2022 University of Missouri - KBIA
Radio Friends with Paul Pepper

Paul Pepper: Dayna Glanz, OsteoStrong, "What is Osteopenia" & Tim Reinbott, RTCC Bicentennial Update

Published July 21, 2022 at 8:50 AM CDT
Dayna Glanz
Dayna Glanz
Tim Reinbott
Tim Reinbott

You've heard of osteoporosis, but what do you really know about osteopenia? OsteoStrong Columbia owner DAYNA GLANZ tells us it's more common than you might think in people over 50. Also, TIM REINBOTT is back to talk more about the year-long bicentennial celebration of Red Top Christian Church and, as always, you're invited. The big day is just around the corner! (4:49) July 21, 2022

Tags

September 2021-August 2022 Paul PepperRadio FriendsDayna GlanzOsteoStrongTim ReinbottRed Top Christian ChurchBicentennial
Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of Views of the News and Radio Friends with Paul Pepper.
Paul Pepper
Paul Pepper has been a fixture on the mid-Missouri airwaves since 1969. He started hosting Radio Friends with Paul Pepper in 2009 after a remarkable 40-year on-air career at KOMU-TV.
