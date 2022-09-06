Paul Pepper: Marilyn McLeod, League of Women Voters & Jennifer Bean, RDN, "Healthy Snacks for Kids"
Marilyn McLeod
Jennifer Bean, RDN
Get out your calendar because MARILYN McLEOD has several upcoming dates you'll want to be sure and mark down so that you don't miss out on the many League of Women Voters-sponsored events happening throughout the month of September! Also, JENNIFER BEAN, RDN, Missouri Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, shares some tasty after-school snack ideas that your kiddos won't even know are actually healthy! (4:30) September 6, 2022