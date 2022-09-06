© 2022 University of Missouri - KBIA
Radio Friends with Paul Pepper

Paul Pepper: Marilyn McLeod, League of Women Voters & Jennifer Bean, RDN, "Healthy Snacks for Kids"

Published September 6, 2022 at 8:50 AM CDT
Get out your calendar because MARILYN McLEOD has several upcoming dates you'll want to be sure and mark down so that you don't miss out on the many League of Women Voters-sponsored events happening throughout the month of September! Also, JENNIFER BEAN, RDN, Missouri Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, shares some tasty after-school snack ideas that your kiddos won't even know are actually healthy! (4:30) September 6, 2022

September 2022-August 2023 Paul PepperRadio FriendsMarilyn McLeodLeague of Women VotersJennifer BeanMissouri Academy of Nutrition and DieteticsRegistered Dietitian
Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of Views of the News and Radio Friends with Paul Pepper.
Paul Pepper
Paul Pepper has been a fixture on the mid-Missouri airwaves since 1969. He started hosting Radio Friends with Paul Pepper in 2009 after a remarkable 40-year on-air career at KOMU-TV.
