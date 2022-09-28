Paul Pepper: Brittany Whitley, PhD, MOST Policy Initiative, "Back to the Beginning"
MOST Policy Initiative has been providing "non-partisan research information" to the Missouri General Assembly for a good couple of years now. Executive director BRITTANY WHITLEY, PhD, takes us back to the beginning, back to when three graduate students at the University of Missouri had this idea share what they know with those who are in a position to make a difference. September 28, 2022