Radio Friends with Paul Pepper

Paul Pepper: Brittany Whitley, PhD, MOST Policy Initiative, "Back to the Beginning"

Published September 28, 2022 at 8:50 AM CDT
MOST Policy Initiative has been providing "non-partisan research information" to the Missouri General Assembly for a good couple of years now. Executive director BRITTANY WHITLEY, PhD, takes us back to the beginning, back to when three graduate students at the University of Missouri had this idea share what they know with those who are in a position to make a difference. September 28, 2022

September 2022-August 2023 Paul PepperRadio FriendsBrittany WhitleyMOST Policy Initiative
