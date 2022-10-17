© 2022 University of Missouri - KBIA
Radio Friends with Paul Pepper

Paul Pepper: Nanette Ward, Stop Human Trafficking Coalition of Central MO, "Human Trafficking 101"

Published October 17, 2022 at 8:50 AM CDT
Nanette Ward

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. On Friday, we talked about it from a gun-related perspective (with Moms Demand Action), today we're talking about it from a human trafficking perspective with NANETTE WARD from Stop Human Trafficking Coalition of Central Missouri. 'Human Trafficking 101' is a free training seminar being offered next month that will "help you learn about human trafficking whether you're a teacher, parent, pastor or just a concerned citizen." October 17, 2022

Tags
September 2022-August 2023 Paul PepperRadio FriendsNanette WardStop Human Trafficking Coalition of Central Missouri
Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of Views of the News and Radio Friends with Paul Pepper.
See stories by Travis McMillen
Paul Pepper
Paul Pepper has been a fixture on the mid-Missouri airwaves since 1969. He started hosting Radio Friends with Paul Pepper in 2009 after a remarkable 40-year on-air career at KOMU-TV.
See stories by Paul Pepper
