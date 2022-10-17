Paul Pepper: Nanette Ward, Stop Human Trafficking Coalition of Central MO, "Human Trafficking 101"

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. On Friday, we talked about it from a gun-related perspective (with Moms Demand Action), today we're talking about it from a human trafficking perspective with NANETTE WARD from Stop Human Trafficking Coalition of Central Missouri. 'Human Trafficking 101' is a free training seminar being offered next month that will "help you learn about human trafficking whether you're a teacher, parent, pastor or just a concerned citizen." October 17, 2022