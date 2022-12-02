© 2022 University of Missouri - KBIA
Radio Friends with Paul Pepper

Paul Pepper: Rachel Flynn, Betz Jewelers, "Estate Buying Event" & Allyssa Huskey, Cover Missouri

Published December 2, 2022 at 8:50 AM CST
Rachel Flynn
Rachel Flynn
Allyssa Huskey
Allyssa Huskey

Mark your calendar for a special 'estate buying event' in the coming days at Betz Jewelers in Columbia! RACHEL FLYNN joins us with details (and a Rolex watch). Also, the enrollment period for health insurance is quickly coming to a close. Still have questions? Insurance counselor ALLYSSA HUSKEY, Missouri Connections for Health (formerly Primaris), is here with answers! (4:10) December 2, 2022

September 2022-August 2023 Paul PepperRadio FriendsRachel FlynnBetz JewelersAllyssa HuskeyCover MissouriMissouri Connections for Health
Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of Views of the News and Radio Friends with Paul Pepper.
Paul Pepper
Paul Pepper has been a fixture on the mid-Missouri airwaves since 1969. He started hosting Radio Friends with Paul Pepper in 2009 after a remarkable 40-year on-air career at KOMU-TV.
