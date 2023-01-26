© 2023 University of Missouri - KBIA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
CLICK HERE FOR A LIST OF WINTER WEATHER CLOSINGS AND CANCELLATIONS FROM OUR PARTNERS AT KOMU 8
radio_friends_1400.jpg
Radio Friends with Paul Pepper

Paul Pepper: Dr. Anand Chockalingam and his patient, Willie Fox, "Doc, I Want to Live!"

By Travis McMillen,
Paul Pepper
Published January 26, 2023 at 8:50 AM CST
Anand Chockalingam, MD
1 of 2  — Anand Chockalingam.jpg
Anand Chockalingam, MD
Willie Fox
2 of 2  — Willie Fox.jpg
Willie Fox

Two years ago, WILLIE FOX was in bad shape. He was "only in his mid-sixties, but he was feeling closer to 80." That's according to Truman Veterans' Hospital cardiologist DR. ANAND CHOCKALINGAM. Hear Willie's story, and find out why Dr. Chockalingam continues to feel that 80% of our health is in our own hands. January 26, 2023

Tags
September 2022-August 2023 Paul PepperRadio FriendsAnand ChockalingamTruman Veterans' HospitalCardiologist
Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of Views of the News and Radio Friends with Paul Pepper.
See stories by Travis McMillen
Paul Pepper
Paul Pepper has been a fixture on the mid-Missouri airwaves since 1969. He started hosting Radio Friends with Paul Pepper in 2009 after a remarkable 40-year on-air career at KOMU-TV.
See stories by Paul Pepper
Related Content