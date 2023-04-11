© 2023 University of Missouri - KBIA
Radio Friends with Paul Pepper

Paul Pepper: Don Otto and Dick Dalton, Capital City Productions & Dave Para, Big Muddy Folk Fest '23

By Travis McMillen,
Paul Pepper
Published April 11, 2023 at 8:50 AM CDT
Don Otto and Dick Dalton
Don Otto and Dick Dalton
Dave Para
Dave Para

Our show today is full of grumpy old men! You could say that's just another Tuesday on Radio Friends, but today specifically the grumpy old men - DON OTTO and DICK DALTON - have an excuse: they're from Capital City Productions' next show, 'Grumpy Old Men: The Musical'! Don says everything you love about the movie is in this show. Also, DAVE PARA (who's never grumpy!) wants to see everyone, grumpy or not, at this year's Big Muddy Folk Festival in Boonville! Hear about some of the acts scheduled to appear and that mouthwatering BBQ. (3:45) April 11, 2023

September 2022-August 2023 Paul PepperRadio FriendsDon OttoDick DaltonCapital City ProductionsDave ParaBig Muddy Folk Festival
Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of Views of the News and Radio Friends with Paul Pepper.
See stories by Travis McMillen
Paul Pepper
Paul Pepper has been a fixture on the mid-Missouri airwaves since 1969. He started hosting Radio Friends with Paul Pepper in 2009 after a remarkable 40-year on-air career at KOMU-TV.
See stories by Paul Pepper
