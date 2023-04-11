Paul Pepper: Don Otto and Dick Dalton, Capital City Productions & Dave Para, Big Muddy Folk Fest '23

Our show today is full of grumpy old men! You could say that's just another Tuesday on Radio Friends, but today specifically the grumpy old men - DON OTTO and DICK DALTON - have an excuse: they're from Capital City Productions' next show, 'Grumpy Old Men: The Musical'! Don says everything you love about the movie is in this show. Also, DAVE PARA (who's never grumpy!) wants to see everyone, grumpy or not, at this year's Big Muddy Folk Festival in Boonville! Hear about some of the acts scheduled to appear and that mouthwatering BBQ. (3:45) April 11, 2023