Paul Pepper: Dr. Anand Chockalingam and Karla McNew, RN, "Heart Failure Success Story"

Truman VA cardiologist DR. ANAND CHOCKALINGAM is having a moment. That’s because he’s “cured heart failure,” a disease that affects 6.2 million adults in the U.S., according to the CDC. 64-year-old KARLA McNEW, RN, can attest to this as she, too, became one of those 6.2 million after being diagnosed with pulmonary hypertension, leg edema, and yes, heart failure. But not anymore! Hear her story of fear and then hope after meeting with Dr. Chockalingam. May 2, 2023