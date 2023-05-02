© 2023 University of Missouri - KBIA
Radio Friends with Paul Pepper

Paul Pepper: Dr. Anand Chockalingam and Karla McNew, RN, "Heart Failure Success Story"

By Travis McMillen,
Paul Pepper
Published May 2, 2023 at 8:50 AM CDT
Karla McNew and Dr. Anand Chockalingam
Karla McNew and Dr. Anand Chockalingam

Truman VA cardiologist DR. ANAND CHOCKALINGAM is having a moment. That’s because he’s “cured heart failure,” a disease that affects 6.2 million adults in the U.S., according to the CDC. 64-year-old KARLA McNEW, RN, can attest to this as she, too, became one of those 6.2 million after being diagnosed with pulmonary hypertension, leg edema, and yes, heart failure. But not anymore! Hear her story of fear and then hope after meeting with Dr. Chockalingam. May 2, 2023

