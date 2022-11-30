Paul Pepper: Mark Baumgartner, Talking Horse Productions & Dayna Glanz and Jo Manhart, OsteoStrong

Sure, Thanksgiving was last week, but that's not stopping Talking Horse Productions from opening 'The Thanksgiving Play' at its theater in Columbia. Director MARK BAUMGARTNER is here with a short synopsis. "It is hilarious!" Also, OsteoStrong Columbia owner DAYNA GLANZ is turning today's segment over to OsteoStrong Columbia member (and our resident "egg lady") JO MANHART! Jo tells us what led her to taking advantage of OsteoStrong's non-pharmaceutical approach to increasing bone density. (3:02) November 30, 2022