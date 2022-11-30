© 2022 University of Missouri - KBIA
Paul Pepper: Mark Baumgartner, Talking Horse Productions & Dayna Glanz and Jo Manhart, OsteoStrong

Published November 30, 2022 at 8:50 AM CST
Sure, Thanksgiving was last week, but that's not stopping Talking Horse Productions from opening 'The Thanksgiving Play' at its theater in Columbia. Director MARK BAUMGARTNER is here with a short synopsis. "It is hilarious!" Also, OsteoStrong Columbia owner DAYNA GLANZ is turning today's segment over to OsteoStrong Columbia member (and our resident "egg lady") JO MANHART! Jo tells us what led her to taking advantage of OsteoStrong's non-pharmaceutical approach to increasing bone density. (3:02) November 30, 2022

Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of Views of the News and Radio Friends with Paul Pepper.
Paul Pepper
Paul Pepper has been a fixture on the mid-Missouri airwaves since 1969. He started hosting Radio Friends with Paul Pepper in 2009 after a remarkable 40-year on-air career at KOMU-TV.
