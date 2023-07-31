Paul Pepper: Tim Reinbott, MU's Sanborn Field, "75 Years of Aureomycin"

Among the many feathers in the University of Missouri's proverbial research cap is the ability to say that the very first orally-induced "miracle drug" known as aureomycin was first discovered on Sanborn Field (on the Columbia campus) by botany professor Benjamin Duggar in the mid-1900s. Present day Sanborn Field director TIM REINBOTT gives us a little history lesson on today's show! July 31, 2023