Arts and Culture
Radio Friends with Paul Pepper

Paul Pepper: Tim Reinbott, MU's Sanborn Field, "75 Years of Aureomycin"

By Travis McMillen,
Paul Pepper
Published July 31, 2023 at 8:50 AM CDT
Tim Reinbott
1 of 1  — TIm Reinbott.jpg
Tim Reinbott

Among the many feathers in the University of Missouri's proverbial research cap is the ability to say that the very first orally-induced "miracle drug" known as aureomycin was first discovered on Sanborn Field (on the Columbia campus) by botany professor Benjamin Duggar in the mid-1900s. Present day Sanborn Field director TIM REINBOTT gives us a little history lesson on today's show! July 31, 2023

Tags
September 2022-August 2023 Paul PepperRadio FriendsTim ReinbottSanborn Field
Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of Views of the News and Radio Friends with Paul Pepper.
Paul Pepper
Paul Pepper has been a fixture on the mid-Missouri airwaves since 1969. He started hosting Radio Friends with Paul Pepper in 2009 after a remarkable 40-year on-air career at KOMU-TV.
