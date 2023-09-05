© 2023 University of Missouri - KBIA
Radio Friends with Paul Pepper

Paul Pepper: Heather Harlan, Col./Boone Co. Public Health, "National Recovery Month 2023"

By Travis McMillen,
Paul Pepper
Published September 5, 2023 at 8:50 AM CDT
Heather Harlan
Heather Harlan

September is National Recovery Month. That's a time, according to today's guest, public health educator HEATHER HARLAN, that we "pause to remember that prevention is effective; treatment works; and people can and do recover from substance use disorders." If this your world, you may be interested in attending two upcoming events sponsored by (collectively) Compass Health Network, the City of Columbia, The Crossing and Second Baptist Church. September 5, 2023

September 2023-August 2024 Radio FriendsPaul PepperHeather HarlanColumbia/Boone County Public Health and Human ServicesOpioid Drug Abuse and OverdoseAddictionSubstance Use Disorder
Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of Views of the News and Radio Friends with Paul Pepper.
See stories by Travis McMillen
Paul Pepper
Paul Pepper has been a fixture on the mid-Missouri airwaves since 1969. He started hosting Radio Friends with Paul Pepper in 2009 after a remarkable 40-year on-air career at KOMU-TV.
See stories by Paul Pepper
