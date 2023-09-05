Paul Pepper: Heather Harlan, Col./Boone Co. Public Health, "National Recovery Month 2023"
Heather Harlan
September is National Recovery Month. That's a time, according to today's guest, public health educator HEATHER HARLAN, that we "pause to remember that prevention is effective; treatment works; and people can and do recover from substance use disorders." If this your world, you may be interested in attending two upcoming events sponsored by (collectively) Compass Health Network, the City of Columbia, The Crossing and Second Baptist Church. September 5, 2023