Arts and Culture
Radio Friends with Paul Pepper

Paul Pepper: CAL's Rocheport Plein Air Event & Columbia and Cross Missouri CROP Hunger Walk

By Travis McMillen,
Paul Pepper
Published September 11, 2023 at 8:50 AM CDT
Kelsey Hammond
Kelsey Hammond
Greg Thackery and Don Harter
Greg Thackery and Don Harter

Three dozen artists painting any number of works over a three-day period in one town. That's pretty much the gist of Columbia Art League's annual plein air event happening this weekend in Rocheport. Reception and showcase to follow! Guest: KELSEY HAMMOND | Also, we're less than a week away from the Columbia CROP Hunger Walk! GREG THACKERY tells us everything we need to know, including the monetary goal they hope to reach from this year's event. Joining Greg is DON HARTER. Don is taking the walk one step further (pun intended) by walking across the entire state of Missouri. Find out why! (3:53) September 11, 2023

Tags
September 2023-August 2024 Paul PepperRadio FriendsKelsey HammondColumbia Art LeagueGreg ThackeryDon HarterColumbia CROP Hunger Walk
Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of Views of the News and Radio Friends with Paul Pepper.
See stories by Travis McMillen
Paul Pepper
Paul Pepper has been a fixture on the mid-Missouri airwaves since 1969. He started hosting Radio Friends with Paul Pepper in 2009 after a remarkable 40-year on-air career at KOMU-TV.
See stories by Paul Pepper
