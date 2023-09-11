Paul Pepper: CAL's Rocheport Plein Air Event & Columbia and Cross Missouri CROP Hunger Walk

Three dozen artists painting any number of works over a three-day period in one town. That's pretty much the gist of Columbia Art League's annual plein air event happening this weekend in Rocheport. Reception and showcase to follow! Guest: KELSEY HAMMOND | Also, we're less than a week away from the Columbia CROP Hunger Walk! GREG THACKERY tells us everything we need to know, including the monetary goal they hope to reach from this year's event. Joining Greg is DON HARTER. Don is taking the walk one step further (pun intended) by walking across the entire state of Missouri. Find out why! (3:53) September 11, 2023