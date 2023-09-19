© 2023 University of Missouri - KBIA
Arts and Culture
Radio Friends with Paul Pepper

Paul Pepper: Steve Van Drimmelen, Prairie Chapel Picnic & Les Gray and Brandon Riley, MU Theatre

By Travis McMillen,
Paul Pepper
Published September 19, 2023 at 8:50 AM CDT
Steve Van Drimmelen
1 of 3  — Steve Van Drimmelen.jpg
Steve Van Drimmelen
Les Gray
2 of 3  — Les Gray.jpg
Les Gray
Brandon Riley
3 of 3  — Brandon Riley.jpg
Brandon Riley

As many as two dozen tractors will be on display at this year's Prairie Chapel United Methodist Church picnic! Pastor STEVE VAN DRIMMELEN says everyone's invited to come out for free food, fun and fellowship on September 23rd. Also, LES GRAY and BRANDON RILEY are director and co-director/actor, respectively, of MU Theatre's production of 'Thoughts of a Colored Man' by Keenan Scott II. One of the things that makes this show unique, according to Dr. Gray, is its approach to storytelling: "it uses slam poetry and poetic devices along with regular dialog." Curtain goes up tomorrow night! (4:47) September 19, 2023

