Arts and Culture
Radio Friends with Paul Pepper

Paul Pepper: Brandon McElwain, Capital City Productions & Kelsey Hammond, CAL's BoCo Art Show

By Travis McMillen,
Paul Pepper
Published October 4, 2023 at 8:50 AM CDT
Brandon McElwain
1 of 2  — Brandon McElwain.jpg
Brandon McElwain
Kelsey Hammond
2 of 2  — Kelsey Hammond.jpg
Kelsey Hammond

Get the story behind the story of Peter Pan when you go see 'Peter and the Star Catcher' at Capital City Productions, opening next Thursday in Jefferson City: "this really is make-believe on stage." Guest: actor BRANDON McELWAIN | Also, Columbia Art League executive director KELSEY HAMMOND and her team about gearing up to take over Central Bank in downtown Columbia for the 63rd annual Boone County Art Show. Find out how it all comes together! (4:03) October 4, 2023

Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of Views of the News and Radio Friends with Paul Pepper.
Paul Pepper
Paul Pepper has been a fixture on the mid-Missouri airwaves since 1969. He started hosting Radio Friends with Paul Pepper in 2009 after a remarkable 40-year on-air career at KOMU-TV.
