Paul Pepper: Brandon McElwain, Capital City Productions & Kelsey Hammond, CAL's BoCo Art Show

Get the story behind the story of Peter Pan when you go see 'Peter and the Star Catcher' at Capital City Productions, opening next Thursday in Jefferson City: "this really is make-believe on stage." Guest: actor BRANDON McELWAIN | Also, Columbia Art League executive director KELSEY HAMMOND and her team about gearing up to take over Central Bank in downtown Columbia for the 63rd annual Boone County Art Show. Find out how it all comes together! (4:03) October 4, 2023