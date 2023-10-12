© 2023 University of Missouri - KBIA
Arts and Culture
Radio Friends with Paul Pepper

Paul Pepper: Scott Bradley, Carpet One & Author Gina Prosch, "Joy! You Find What You Look For"

By Travis McMillen,
Paul Pepper
Published October 12, 2023 at 8:50 AM CDT
Scott Bradley
1 of 2  — Scott Bradley.jpg
Scott Bradley
Gina Prosch
2 of 2  — Gina Prosch.jpg
Gina Prosch

In this final installment of our long-running, eco-friendly flooring ideas segment with Carpet One Floor & Home general manager SCOTT BRADLEY, we take a closer look at a cork and rubber composite that's made for "extreme durability." Also, author GINA PROSCH is here to talk about her book, 'Joy! You Find What You Look For'. It's not just for children! (4:17) October 12, 2023

September 2023-August 2024 Paul PepperRadio FriendsScott BradleyCarpet OneGina ProschAuthor Interview
Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of Views of the News and Radio Friends with Paul Pepper.
Paul Pepper
Paul Pepper has been a fixture on the mid-Missouri airwaves since 1969. He started hosting Radio Friends with Paul Pepper in 2009 after a remarkable 40-year on-air career at KOMU-TV.
