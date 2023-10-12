Paul Pepper: Scott Bradley, Carpet One & Author Gina Prosch, "Joy! You Find What You Look For"
1 of 2 — Scott Bradley.jpg
Scott Bradley
2 of 2 — Gina Prosch.jpg
Gina Prosch
In this final installment of our long-running, eco-friendly flooring ideas segment with Carpet One Floor & Home general manager SCOTT BRADLEY, we take a closer look at a cork and rubber composite that's made for "extreme durability." Also, author GINA PROSCH is here to talk about her book, 'Joy! You Find What You Look For'. It's not just for children! (4:17) October 12, 2023