Arts and Culture
Radio Friends with Paul Pepper

Paul Pepper: Alex Antal, Columbia Rugby Football Club & Allyssa Huskey, "HealthCare.gov enrollment"

By Travis McMillen,
Paul Pepper
Published October 13, 2023 at 8:50 AM CDT
Alex Antal
1 of 2  — Alex Antal.jpg
Alex Antal
Allyssa Huskey
2 of 2  — Allyssa Huskey.jpg
Allyssa Huskey

The Columbia Rugby Football Club is looking to relaunch their high school program with the hope of attracting enough interest to create teams for both boys and girls starting next year. All skill ranges are welcome to sign up! Guest: ALEX ANTAL | Also, it's almost that time of year again! The HealthCare.gov open enrollment season begins Nov. 1. Marketplace navigator ALLYSSA HUSKEY is here to make sure you get the plan you need in 2024! (3:58) October 13, 2023

September 2023-August 2024 Paul PepperRadio FriendsAlex AntalColumbia Rugby Football ClubAllyssa HuskeyCover Missouri
Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of Views of the News and Radio Friends with Paul Pepper.
Paul Pepper
Paul Pepper has been a fixture on the mid-Missouri airwaves since 1969. He started hosting Radio Friends with Paul Pepper in 2009 after a remarkable 40-year on-air career at KOMU-TV.
