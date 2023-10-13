Paul Pepper: Alex Antal, Columbia Rugby Football Club & Allyssa Huskey, "HealthCare.gov enrollment"

The Columbia Rugby Football Club is looking to relaunch their high school program with the hope of attracting enough interest to create teams for both boys and girls starting next year. All skill ranges are welcome to sign up! Guest: ALEX ANTAL | Also, it's almost that time of year again! The HealthCare.gov open enrollment season begins Nov. 1. Marketplace navigator ALLYSSA HUSKEY is here to make sure you get the plan you need in 2024! (3:58) October 13, 2023