The Daily Blend w/ AC: Jackie Reed and Deb Portell, Caring Hearts and Hands of Columbia
1 of 1 — Deb Portell and Jackie Reed.jpg
Deb Portell and Jackie Reed
Our guests today, Jackie Reed and Deb Portell, are very passionate about providing end-of-life care for both the patient and their family in the former's final 30 days. To help pay for these services and to celebrate one year in operation, Caring Hearts and Hands of Columbia is hosting a fundraiser later this month, and you're invited! April 5, 2024