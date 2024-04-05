© 2024 University of Missouri - KBIA
Arts and Culture
The Daily Blend

The Daily Blend w/ AC: Jackie Reed and Deb Portell, Caring Hearts and Hands of Columbia

By Travis McMillen
Published April 5, 2024 at 8:50 AM CDT
Deb Portell and Jackie Reed
1 of 1  — Deb Portell and Jackie Reed.jpg
Deb Portell and Jackie Reed

Our guests today, Jackie Reed and Deb Portell, are very passionate about providing end-of-life care for both the patient and their family in the former's final 30 days. To help pay for these services and to celebrate one year in operation, Caring Hearts and Hands of Columbia is hosting a fundraiser later this month, and you're invited! April 5, 2024

Tags
The Daily Blend The Daily Blend w/ ACAdonica ColemanDeb PortellJackie ReedCaring Hearts and Hands of Columbia
Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of Views of the News and The Daily Blend with AC.
See stories by Travis McMillen
