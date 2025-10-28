© 2025 University of Missouri - KBIA
The Daily Blend w/ AC: Dr. Arminta Phelps, Achieve Balance Chiropractic, "Sugar Exposure Season"

By Travis McMillen,
Adonica Coleman
Published October 28, 2025 at 8:50 AM CDT
Dr. Arminta Phelps
1 of 1  — Dr. Arminta Phelps.jpg
Dr. Arminta Phelps

Dr. Arminta Phelps, Achieve Balance Chiropractic, wants you to stay healthy this season and next by boosting natural immunity, getting proper sleep and exposing oneself to early morning sunlight to regulate body rhythms. "If your brain's unhealthy because your spine's not moving appropriately, your gut's unhappy; if your gut's unhappy, your immune system's going to be unhappy." October 28, 2025

Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of "The Daily Blend w/ AC."
Adonica Coleman
Adonica Coleman is the owner of A2D Events, established in Columbia Missouri in 2011. The company specializes in corporate, fundraising, virtual, and community events. She is also the creator of The Como 411, a digital media company focused on the Columbia and surrounding communities. She is the host of the weekly talk show, The Daily Blend w/AC, airing on KBIA and all social media platforms as well as host of Community Connections airing on KRCG 13 on the third Thursday on the news at sunrise.
