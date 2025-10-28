The Daily Blend w/ AC: Dr. Arminta Phelps, Achieve Balance Chiropractic, "Sugar Exposure Season"

Dr. Arminta Phelps, Achieve Balance Chiropractic, wants you to stay healthy this season and next by boosting natural immunity, getting proper sleep and exposing oneself to early morning sunlight to regulate body rhythms. "If your brain's unhealthy because your spine's not moving appropriately, your gut's unhappy; if your gut's unhappy, your immune system's going to be unhappy." October 28, 2025