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Arts and Culture
The Daily Blend

The Daily Blend w/ AC: Talking Horse Productions presents "The Christians"

By Travis McMillen,
Adonica Coleman
Published March 18, 2026 at 8:50 AM CDT
David Crespy and Terry Schoonover
1 of 1  — David Crespy and Terry Schoonover.jpg
David Crespy and Terry Schoonover

"I feel like the playwright (Lucas Hnath) has gone to great lengths to get at a debate that people of faith will find fascinating, challenging, heartbreaking at times, and in some ways really, really uplifting." - Dr. David Crespy, on 'The Christians' potential to engage audiences. Appearing with Dr. Crespy is "Pastor Paul" actor Terry Schoonover. March 18, 2026

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The Daily Blend The Daily Blend w/ ACAdonica ColemanTerry SchoonoverDavid CrespyTalking Horse Productions
Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of "The Daily Blend w/ AC."
See stories by Travis McMillen
Adonica Coleman
Adonica Coleman is the owner of A2D Events, established in Columbia Missouri in 2011. The company specializes in corporate, fundraising, virtual, and community events. She is also the creator of The Como 411, a digital media company focused on the Columbia and surrounding communities. She is the host of the weekly talk show, The Daily Blend w/AC, airing on KBIA and all social media platforms as well as host of Community Connections airing on KRCG 13 on the third Thursday on the news at sunrise.
See stories by Adonica Coleman