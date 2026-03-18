The Daily Blend w/ AC: Talking Horse Productions presents "The Christians"
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David Crespy and Terry Schoonover
"I feel like the playwright (Lucas Hnath) has gone to great lengths to get at a debate that people of faith will find fascinating, challenging, heartbreaking at times, and in some ways really, really uplifting." - Dr. David Crespy, on 'The Christians' potential to engage audiences. Appearing with Dr. Crespy is "Pastor Paul" actor Terry Schoonover. March 18, 2026