The Daily Blend w/ AC: Lorraine Gustavis & David Christian, Give 5 Program, "Cohort No. 11"
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Lorraine Gustavis and David Christian
The Give 5 program at Heart of Missouri United Way is a free, three-day initiative aimed at retirees and those over 55, designed to match them with local, non-profit volunteer opportunities. Lorraine Gustavis, program coordinator, and David Christian, program graduate and UW board member, join us to promote the next "cohort" coming up in April! March 19, 2026