© 2026 University of Missouri - KBIA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts and Culture
The Daily Blend

The Daily Blend w/ AC: Lorraine Gustavis & David Christian, Give 5 Program, "Cohort No. 11"

By Travis McMillen,
Adonica Coleman
Published March 19, 2026 at 8:50 AM CDT
Lorraine Gustavis and David Christian
1 of 1  — Lorraine Gustavis and David Christian.jpg
Lorraine Gustavis and David Christian

The Give 5 program at Heart of Missouri United Way is a free, three-day initiative aimed at retirees and those over 55, designed to match them with local, non-profit volunteer opportunities. Lorraine Gustavis, program coordinator, and David Christian, program graduate and UW board member, join us to promote the next "cohort" coming up in April! March 19, 2026

Tags
The Daily Blend The Daily Blend w/ ACAdonica ColemanLorraine GustavisDavid ChristianHeart of Missouri United Way
Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of "The Daily Blend w/ AC."
See stories by Travis McMillen
Adonica Coleman
Adonica Coleman is the owner of A2D Events, established in Columbia Missouri in 2011. The company specializes in corporate, fundraising, virtual, and community events. She is also the creator of The Como 411, a digital media company focused on the Columbia and surrounding communities. She is the host of the weekly talk show, The Daily Blend w/AC, airing on KBIA and all social media platforms as well as host of Community Connections airing on KRCG 13 on the third Thursday on the news at sunrise.
See stories by Adonica Coleman