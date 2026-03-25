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Arts and Culture
The Daily Blend

The Daily Blend w/ AC: Linda Blockus & Amani Zaire, '26 Undergraduate Visual Art and Design Showcase

By Travis McMillen,
Adonica Coleman
Published March 25, 2026 at 8:50 AM CDT
Amani Zaire and Linda Blockus
1 of 1  — Amani Zaire and Linda Blockus.jpg
Amani Zaire and Linda Blockus

The Undergraduate Visual Art and Design Showcase (VADS) is "not just an art show," according to Dr. Linda Blockus, director of the Office of Undergraduate Research at Mizzou. Across-the-board creative disciplines participate each year, like artist and guest Amani Zaire. She shows us an award-winning piece she made for last year's show! March 25, 2026

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The Daily Blend The Daily Blend w/ ACAdonica ColemanAmani ZaireLinda BlockusVisual Art and Design Showcase
Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of "The Daily Blend w/ AC."
See stories by Travis McMillen
Adonica Coleman
Adonica Coleman is the owner of A2D Events, established in Columbia Missouri in 2011. The company specializes in corporate, fundraising, virtual, and community events. She is also the creator of The Como 411, a digital media company focused on the Columbia and surrounding communities. She is the host of the weekly talk show, The Daily Blend w/AC, airing on KBIA and all social media platforms as well as host of Community Connections airing on KRCG 13 on the third Thursday on the news at sunrise.
See stories by Adonica Coleman