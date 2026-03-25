The Daily Blend w/ AC: Linda Blockus & Amani Zaire, '26 Undergraduate Visual Art and Design Showcase
1 of 1 — Amani Zaire and Linda Blockus.jpg
Amani Zaire and Linda Blockus
The Undergraduate Visual Art and Design Showcase (VADS) is "not just an art show," according to Dr. Linda Blockus, director of the Office of Undergraduate Research at Mizzou. Across-the-board creative disciplines participate each year, like artist and guest Amani Zaire. She shows us an award-winning piece she made for last year's show! March 25, 2026