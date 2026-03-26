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Arts and Culture
The Daily Blend

The Daily Blend w/ AC: Jacob Adams and Tara Lowe, Day Dreams Foundation Ambassadors

By Travis McMillen,
Adonica Coleman
Published March 26, 2026 at 8:50 AM CDT
Tara Lowe
1 of 1  — Tara Lowe and Jacob Adams.jpg
Tara Lowe

Jacob Adams and Tara Lowe are both majoring in communication at William Woods University in Fulton. For their senior capstone project, they're partnering with Columbia's Day Dreams Foundation - an organization of which AC is the executive director - on a multi-platform project that furthers Day Dreams' mission of removing financial barriers in order for children to participate in extracurricular activities. March 26, 2026

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The Daily Blend The Daily Blend w/ ACAdonica ColemanTara LoweJacob AdamsDay Dreams FoundationWilliam Woods University
Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of "The Daily Blend w/ AC."
See stories by Travis McMillen
Adonica Coleman
Adonica Coleman is the owner of A2D Events, established in Columbia Missouri in 2011. The company specializes in corporate, fundraising, virtual, and community events. She is also the creator of The Como 411, a digital media company focused on the Columbia and surrounding communities. She is the host of the weekly talk show, The Daily Blend w/AC, airing on KBIA and all social media platforms as well as host of Community Connections airing on KRCG 13 on the third Thursday on the news at sunrise.
See stories by Adonica Coleman