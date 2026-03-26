The Daily Blend w/ AC: Jacob Adams and Tara Lowe, Day Dreams Foundation Ambassadors
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Tara Lowe
Jacob Adams and Tara Lowe are both majoring in communication at William Woods University in Fulton. For their senior capstone project, they're partnering with Columbia's Day Dreams Foundation - an organization of which AC is the executive director - on a multi-platform project that furthers Day Dreams' mission of removing financial barriers in order for children to participate in extracurricular activities. March 26, 2026