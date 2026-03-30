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Arts and Culture
The Daily Blend

The Daily Blend w/ AC: Allie Teagarden and T'Keyah Thomas, "That's What She Said Columbia 2026"

By Travis McMillen,
Adonica Coleman
Published March 30, 2026 at 8:50 AM CDT
Allie Teagarden and T'Keyah Thomas
1 of 1  — Allie Teagarden and T'Keyah Thomas.jpg
Allie Teagarden and T'Keyah Thomas

'That's What She Said Columbia' returns for its fourth year on April 11 at the Missouri Theatre in Columbia. Producer/director Allie Teagarden, along with T'Keyah Thomas, who is one of this year's featured speakers, talk about how an event like this can serve as a vital platform for local women to share their untold stories, which in turn fosters deeper community connection and empathy. March 30, 2026

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The Daily Blend The Daily Blend w/ ACAdonica ColemanAllie TeagardenT'Keyah ThomasThat's What She Said Columbia
Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of "The Daily Blend w/ AC."
See stories by Travis McMillen
Adonica Coleman
Adonica Coleman is the owner of A2D Events, established in Columbia Missouri in 2011. The company specializes in corporate, fundraising, virtual, and community events. She is also the creator of The Como 411, a digital media company focused on the Columbia and surrounding communities. She is the host of the weekly talk show, The Daily Blend w/AC, airing on KBIA and all social media platforms as well as host of Community Connections airing on KRCG 13 on the third Thursday on the news at sunrise.
See stories by Adonica Coleman