The Daily Blend w/ AC: Allie Teagarden and T'Keyah Thomas, "That's What She Said Columbia 2026"
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Allie Teagarden and T'Keyah Thomas
'That's What She Said Columbia' returns for its fourth year on April 11 at the Missouri Theatre in Columbia. Producer/director Allie Teagarden, along with T'Keyah Thomas, who is one of this year's featured speakers, talk about how an event like this can serve as a vital platform for local women to share their untold stories, which in turn fosters deeper community connection and empathy. March 30, 2026