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Arts and Culture
The Daily Blend

The Daily Blend w/ AC: John Poehlmann and Jennifer James, Broadway Christian Church Garage Sale

By Travis McMillen,
Adonica Coleman
Published April 6, 2026 at 8:50 AM CDT
John Poehlmann and Jennifer James
1 of 1  — John Poehlmann and Jennifer James.jpg
John Poehlmann and Jennifer James

For nearly 40 years, Show Me Central Habitat for Humanity has benefitted from Broadway Christian Church's annual community garage sale. On today's show, John Poehlmann and Jennifer James join us to talk about this year's sale - which is always a "massive undertaking" - and what specific housing project will benefit from the proceeds. April 6, 2026

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The Daily Blend The Daily Blend w/ ACAdonica ColemanJennifer JamesJohn PoehlmannBroadway Christian ChurchShow Me Central Habitat for Humanity
Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of "The Daily Blend w/ AC."
See stories by Travis McMillen
Adonica Coleman
Adonica Coleman is the owner of A2D Events, established in Columbia Missouri in 2011. The company specializes in corporate, fundraising, virtual, and community events. She is also the creator of The Como 411, a digital media company focused on the Columbia and surrounding communities. She is the host of the weekly talk show, The Daily Blend w/AC, airing on KBIA and all social media platforms as well as host of Community Connections airing on KRCG 13 on the third Thursday on the news at sunrise.
See stories by Adonica Coleman