The Daily Blend w/ AC: John Poehlmann and Jennifer James, Broadway Christian Church Garage Sale
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John Poehlmann and Jennifer James
For nearly 40 years, Show Me Central Habitat for Humanity has benefitted from Broadway Christian Church's annual community garage sale. On today's show, John Poehlmann and Jennifer James join us to talk about this year's sale - which is always a "massive undertaking" - and what specific housing project will benefit from the proceeds. April 6, 2026