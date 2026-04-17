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The Daily Blend

The Daily Blend w/ AC: Sarah Greenlee, Children's Grove, "Kindness Month 2026"

By Travis McMillen,
Adonica Coleman
Published April 17, 2026 at 8:50 AM CDT
Sarah Greenlee
1 of 1  — Sarah Greenlee.jpg
Sarah Greenlee

Have you ever wondered why Children's Grove, a Columbia non-profit, uses a butterfly as their logo? Board of directors president Sarah Greenlee explains it like this: "The butterfly is our logo because of the butterfly effect. You do something, you make a change, and then that ripples out and becomes something that really can't even be measured at that point." April is Kindness Month. April 17, 2026

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The Daily Blend The Daily Blend w/ ACAdonica ColemanSarah GreenleeChildren's GroveKindness Month
Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of "The Daily Blend w/ AC."
See stories by Travis McMillen
Adonica Coleman
Adonica Coleman is the owner of A2D Events, established in Columbia Missouri in 2011. The company specializes in corporate, fundraising, virtual, and community events. She is also the creator of The Como 411, a digital media company focused on the Columbia and surrounding communities. She is the host of the weekly talk show, The Daily Blend w/AC, airing on KBIA and all social media platforms as well as host of Community Connections airing on KRCG 13 on the third Thursday on the news at sunrise.
See stories by Adonica Coleman