The Daily Blend w/ AC: Sarah Greenlee, Children's Grove, "Kindness Month 2026"
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Sarah Greenlee
Have you ever wondered why Children's Grove, a Columbia non-profit, uses a butterfly as their logo? Board of directors president Sarah Greenlee explains it like this: "The butterfly is our logo because of the butterfly effect. You do something, you make a change, and then that ripples out and becomes something that really can't even be measured at that point." April is Kindness Month. April 17, 2026