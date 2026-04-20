The Daily Blend w/ AC: Monica McMurry and Sofia Schaefer Ramos, "82nd Collections Fashion Show"
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Monica McMurry and Sofia Schaefer Ramos
The annual Student Designer Fashion Show at Stephens College is "a good visual of what's possible right here in the middle of the middle of the middle of the Midwest," according to professor Monica McMurry. Catch the 82nd 'Collections' show - featuring fashions from Sofia Schaefer Ramos - this Saturday in Columbia! April 20, 2026