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Arts and Culture
The Daily Blend

The Daily Blend w/ AC: Monica McMurry and Sofia Schaefer Ramos, "82nd Collections Fashion Show"

By Travis McMillen,
Adonica Coleman
Published April 20, 2026 at 8:50 AM CDT
Monica McMurry and Sofia Schaefer Ramos
1 of 1  — Monica McMurry and Sofia Ramos.jpg
Monica McMurry and Sofia Schaefer Ramos

The annual Student Designer Fashion Show at Stephens College is "a good visual of what's possible right here in the middle of the middle of the middle of the Midwest," according to professor Monica McMurry. Catch the 82nd 'Collections' show - featuring fashions from Sofia Schaefer Ramos - this Saturday in Columbia! April 20, 2026

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The Daily Blend The Daily Blend w/ ACAdonica ColemanMonica McMurryStephens CollegeSofia Schaefer Ramos
Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of "The Daily Blend w/ AC."
See stories by Travis McMillen
Adonica Coleman
Adonica Coleman is the owner of A2D Events, established in Columbia Missouri in 2011. The company specializes in corporate, fundraising, virtual, and community events. She is also the creator of The Como 411, a digital media company focused on the Columbia and surrounding communities. She is the host of the weekly talk show, The Daily Blend w/AC, airing on KBIA and all social media platforms as well as host of Community Connections airing on KRCG 13 on the third Thursday on the news at sunrise.
See stories by Adonica Coleman