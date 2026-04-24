The Daily Blend w/ AC: David Wilson and Chris Campbell, "Booneanza '26"
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David Wilson and Chris Campbell
Booneanza '26 is a county-wide, puzzle-based treasure hunt that's also a fundraiser for the Boone County History & Culture Center. On today's show, find out more about this "thrilling, competitive and challenging race" to find (and win) a diamond valued at $10,000 from treasure hunt mastermind David Wilson and Chris Campbell, BCHS executive director. April 24, 2026