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Arts and Culture
The Daily Blend

The Daily Blend w/ AC: David Wilson and Chris Campbell, "Booneanza '26"

By Travis McMillen,
Adonica Coleman
Published April 24, 2026 at 8:50 AM CDT
David Wilson and Chris Campbell
1 of 1  — David Wilson and Chris Campbell.jpg
David Wilson and Chris Campbell

Booneanza '26 is a county-wide, puzzle-based treasure hunt that's also a fundraiser for the Boone County History & Culture Center. On today's show, find out more about this "thrilling, competitive and challenging race" to find (and win) a diamond valued at $10,000 from treasure hunt mastermind David Wilson and Chris Campbell, BCHS executive director. April 24, 2026

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The Daily Blend The Daily Blend w/ ACAdonica ColemanDavid WilsonChris CampbellBooneanzaBoone County History and Culture Center
Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of "The Daily Blend w/ AC."
See stories by Travis McMillen
Adonica Coleman
Adonica Coleman is the owner of A2D Events, established in Columbia Missouri in 2011. The company specializes in corporate, fundraising, virtual, and community events. She is also the creator of The Como 411, a digital media company focused on the Columbia and surrounding communities. She is the host of the weekly talk show, The Daily Blend w/AC, airing on KBIA and all social media platforms as well as host of Community Connections airing on KRCG 13 on the third Thursday on the news at sunrise.
See stories by Adonica Coleman