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Arts and Culture
The Daily Blend

The Daily Blend w/ AC: Alex LaBrunerie, LaBrunerie Financial, "Wartime Stock Market"

By Travis McMillen,
Adonica Coleman
Published May 11, 2026 at 8:50 AM CDT
Alex LaBrunerie
1 of 1  — Alex LaBrunerie.jpg
Alex LaBrunerie

Some good news on a Monday morning: the stock market is doing well despite the war with Iran! Financial advisor and LaBrunerie Financial president, Alex LaBrunerie, says a lot of it has to do with AI: "...these makers of semiconductors are probably as important or more important than oil is for the economy because we can't run our digital world or our electronic world without these semiconductors." May 11, 2026

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The Daily Blend The Daily Blend w/ ACAdonica ColemanAlex LaBrunerieLaBrunerie Financial
Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of "The Daily Blend w/ AC."
See stories by Travis McMillen
Adonica Coleman
Adonica Coleman is the owner of A2D Events, established in Columbia Missouri in 2011. The company specializes in corporate, fundraising, virtual, and community events. She is also the creator of The Como 411, a digital media company focused on the Columbia and surrounding communities. She is the host of the weekly talk show, The Daily Blend w/AC, airing on KBIA and all social media platforms as well as host of Community Connections airing on KRCG 13 on the third Thursday on the news at sunrise.
See stories by Adonica Coleman
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