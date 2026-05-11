The Daily Blend w/ AC: Alex LaBrunerie, LaBrunerie Financial, "Wartime Stock Market"
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Alex LaBrunerie
Some good news on a Monday morning: the stock market is doing well despite the war with Iran! Financial advisor and LaBrunerie Financial president, Alex LaBrunerie, says a lot of it has to do with AI: "...these makers of semiconductors are probably as important or more important than oil is for the economy because we can't run our digital world or our electronic world without these semiconductors." May 11, 2026