The Daily Blend w/ AC: Shelby Baxley and Kally Kuehler, DVM, "Holistic medicine with animals"

Stephens College has partnered with Kuehler Veterinary Services to provide chiropractic and acupuncture services for its ~25 horses. Barn foreman, Shelby Baxley, and Kally Kuehler, DVM, tell us treatments like these serve not only as a remedy for existing issues like allergies and anxiety, but also as a form of preventative and maintenance care. It works on smaller animals, too! May 13, 2026