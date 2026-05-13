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The Daily Blend

The Daily Blend w/ AC: Shelby Baxley and Kally Kuehler, DVM, "Holistic medicine with animals"

By Travis McMillen,
Adonica Coleman
Published May 13, 2026 at 8:50 AM CDT
Kally Kuehler, DVM, and Shelby Baxley
1 of 1  — Kally Kuehler and Shelby Baxley.jpg
Kally Kuehler, DVM, and Shelby Baxley

Stephens College has partnered with Kuehler Veterinary Services to provide chiropractic and acupuncture services for its ~25 horses. Barn foreman, Shelby Baxley, and Kally Kuehler, DVM, tell us treatments like these serve not only as a remedy for existing issues like allergies and anxiety, but also as a form of preventative and maintenance care. It works on smaller animals, too! May 13, 2026

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The Daily Blend The Daily Blend w/ ACAdonica ColemanKally Kuehler, DVMKuehler Veterinary ServicesShelby BaxleyStephens College
Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of "The Daily Blend w/ AC."
See stories by Travis McMillen
Adonica Coleman
Adonica Coleman is the owner of A2D Events, established in Columbia Missouri in 2011. The company specializes in corporate, fundraising, virtual, and community events. She is also the creator of The Como 411, a digital media company focused on the Columbia and surrounding communities. She is the host of the weekly talk show, The Daily Blend w/AC, airing on KBIA and all social media platforms as well as host of Community Connections airing on KRCG 13 on the third Thursday on the news at sunrise.
See stories by Adonica Coleman
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