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Arts and Culture
The Daily Blend

The Daily Blend w/ AC: Rima Girnius and Donald Quist, "Impressions: Black Spirit in America"

By Travis McMillen,
Adonica Coleman
Published May 18, 2026 at 8:50 AM CDT
Dr. Rima Girnius and Dr. Donald E. Quist
1 of 1  — Rima Girnius and Donald Quist.jpg
Dr. Rima Girnius and Dr. Donald E. Quist

Impressions: Black Spirit in America is an interdisciplinary show about the Black experience that hopes to foster dialogue between contemporary and African art, the museum and the community, and the museum and university students ...and you're running out of time to see it! Our guests today are Dr. Rima Girnius and Dr. Donald E. Quist from the Museum of Art and Archeology. May 18, 2026

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The Daily Blend The Daily Blend w/ ACAdonica ColemanDonald Quist, PhDRima Girnius, PhDMuseum of Art and Archaeology
Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of "The Daily Blend w/ AC."
See stories by Travis McMillen
Adonica Coleman
Adonica Coleman is the owner of A2D Events, established in Columbia Missouri in 2011. The company specializes in corporate, fundraising, virtual, and community events. She is also the creator of The Como 411, a digital media company focused on the Columbia and surrounding communities. She is the host of the weekly talk show, The Daily Blend w/AC, airing on KBIA and all social media platforms as well as host of Community Connections airing on KRCG 13 on the third Thursday on the news at sunrise.
See stories by Adonica Coleman