The Daily Blend w/ AC: Rima Girnius and Donald Quist, "Impressions: Black Spirit in America"
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Dr. Rima Girnius and Dr. Donald E. Quist
Impressions: Black Spirit in America is an interdisciplinary show about the Black experience that hopes to foster dialogue between contemporary and African art, the museum and the community, and the museum and university students ...and you're running out of time to see it! Our guests today are Dr. Rima Girnius and Dr. Donald E. Quist from the Museum of Art and Archeology. May 18, 2026