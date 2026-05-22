© 2026 University of Missouri - KBIA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts and Culture
The Daily Blend

The Daily Blend w/ AC: Nikki Carter and Nancy Yaeger, Day Dreams Foundation's 'STARY Awards'

By Travis McMillen,
Adonica Coleman
Published May 22, 2026 at 8:50 AM CDT
Nikki Carter and Nancy Yaeger
1 of 1  — Nikki Carter and Nancy Yaeger.jpg
Nikki Carter and Nancy Yaeger

Fleet Fleet owner Nancy Yaeger firmly believes in the mission of Day Dreams Foundation: "I want to make sure all children have the opportunity to be able to do the things that they have a passion for because it can take them so many places." As a way to celebrate those kiddos, we present the very first 'STARY Awards'. Get details from Nancy and Nikki Carter on today's show! May 22, 2026

Tags
The Daily Blend The Daily Blend w/ ACAdonica ColemanNancy YaegerFleet Feet ColumbiaNikki CarterDay Dreams Foundation
Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of "The Daily Blend w/ AC."
See stories by Travis McMillen
Adonica Coleman
Adonica Coleman is the owner of A2D Events, established in Columbia Missouri in 2011. The company specializes in corporate, fundraising, virtual, and community events. She is also the creator of The Como 411, a digital media company focused on the Columbia and surrounding communities. She is the host of the weekly talk show, The Daily Blend w/AC, airing on KBIA and all social media platforms as well as host of Community Connections airing on KRCG 13 on the third Thursday on the news at sunrise.
See stories by Adonica Coleman