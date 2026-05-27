The Daily Blend w/ AC: Kelly Hill & Angela Carson, Heart of Missouri CASA, "Voices of Columbia '26"
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Kelly Hill and Angela Carson
Heart of Missouri CASA provides trained community volunteers to advocate for children who are in the foster care system due to abuse and neglect in both Boone and Callaway Counties. Doing so takes money, and so on today's show, Kelly Hill and Angela Carson invite everyone to the annual 'Voices of Columbia' fundraiser concert next Saturday at Logboat Brewery! May 27, 2026