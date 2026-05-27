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The Daily Blend

The Daily Blend w/ AC: Kelly Hill & Angela Carson, Heart of Missouri CASA, "Voices of Columbia '26"

By Travis McMillen,
Adonica Coleman
Published May 27, 2026 at 8:50 AM CDT
Kelly Hill and Angela Carson
1 of 1  — Kelly Hill and Angela Carson.jpg
Kelly Hill and Angela Carson

Heart of Missouri CASA provides trained community volunteers to advocate for children who are in the foster care system due to abuse and neglect in both Boone and Callaway Counties. Doing so takes money, and so on today's show, Kelly Hill and Angela Carson invite everyone to the annual 'Voices of Columbia' fundraiser concert next Saturday at Logboat Brewery! May 27, 2026

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The Daily Blend The Daily Blend w/ ACAdonica ColemanKelly HillAngela CarsonHeart of Missouri CASA
Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of "The Daily Blend w/ AC."
See stories by Travis McMillen
Adonica Coleman
Adonica Coleman is the owner of A2D Events, established in Columbia Missouri in 2011. The company specializes in corporate, fundraising, virtual, and community events. She is also the creator of The Como 411, a digital media company focused on the Columbia and surrounding communities. She is the host of the weekly talk show, The Daily Blend w/AC, airing on KBIA and all social media platforms as well as host of Community Connections airing on KRCG 13 on the third Thursday on the news at sunrise.
See stories by Adonica Coleman