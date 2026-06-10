The Daily Blend w/ AC: The Montminy Gallery's 2nd annual birthday party fundraiser
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Robin LaBrunerie, Vicky Berry and Chris Campbell
Celebrate The Montminy Gallery’s 2nd annual birthday party fundraiser with cakes, champagne, and art on Saturday, June 20 at the Boone County History & Culture Center in Columbia; plus, explore the whimsical “Tea Time” exhibit inspired by vintage tea cozies. Guests: Robin LaBrunerie, Vicky Berry and Chris Campbell June 10, 2026