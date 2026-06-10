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Arts and Culture
The Daily Blend

The Daily Blend w/ AC: The Montminy Gallery's 2nd annual birthday party fundraiser

By Travis McMillen,
Adonica Coleman
Published June 10, 2026 at 8:50 AM CDT
Robin LaBrunerie, Vicky Berry and Chris Campbell
1 of 1  — Robin LaBrunerie, Vicky Berry and Chris Campbell.jpg
Robin LaBrunerie, Vicky Berry and Chris Campbell

Celebrate The Montminy Gallery’s 2nd annual birthday party fundraiser with cakes, champagne, and art on Saturday, June 20 at the Boone County History & Culture Center in Columbia; plus, explore the whimsical “Tea Time” exhibit inspired by vintage tea cozies. Guests: Robin LaBrunerie, Vicky Berry and Chris Campbell June 10, 2026

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The Daily Blend The Daily Blend w/ ACAdonica ColemanChris CampbellRobin LaBrunerieVicky BerryBoone County History and Culture CenterMontminy Art Gallery
Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of "The Daily Blend w/ AC."
See stories by Travis McMillen
Adonica Coleman
Adonica Coleman is the owner of A2D Events, established in Columbia Missouri in 2011. The company specializes in corporate, fundraising, virtual, and community events. She is also the creator of The Como 411, a digital media company focused on the Columbia and surrounding communities. She is the host of the weekly talk show, The Daily Blend w/AC, airing on KBIA and all social media platforms as well as host of Community Connections airing on KRCG 13 on the third Thursday on the news at sunrise.
See stories by Adonica Coleman