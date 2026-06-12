© 2026 University of Missouri - KBIA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts and Culture
The Daily Blend

The Daily Blend w/ AC: Franky Karmen and Nickie Davis, "From Slavery to Fashion"

By Travis McMillen,
Adonica Coleman
Published June 12, 2026 at 8:50 AM CDT
Franky Karmen and Nickie Davis
1 of 1  — Franky Karmen and Nickie Davis.jpg
Franky Karmen and Nickie Davis

Don't miss tonight's “From Slavery to Fashion,” a street fashion show honoring Black culture and designers like today's guest, Franky Karmen! Franky and The District's Nickie Davis tell us how how this community-driven event will transform downtown Columbia into an outdoor runway, complete with blocked-off streets, local vendors, and a celebration of Black creativity, fashion, and entrepreneurship at The Shops at Sharp End. June 12, 2026

Tags
The Daily Blend The Daily Blend w/ ACAdonica ColemanFranky KarmenNickie DavisJuneteenthSharp End
Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of "The Daily Blend w/ AC."
See stories by Travis McMillen
Adonica Coleman
Adonica Coleman is the owner of A2D Events, established in Columbia Missouri in 2011. The company specializes in corporate, fundraising, virtual, and community events. She is also the creator of The Como 411, a digital media company focused on the Columbia and surrounding communities. She is the host of the weekly talk show, The Daily Blend w/AC, airing on KBIA and all social media platforms as well as host of Community Connections airing on KRCG 13 on the third Thursday on the news at sunrise.
See stories by Adonica Coleman