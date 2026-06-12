The Daily Blend w/ AC: Franky Karmen and Nickie Davis, "From Slavery to Fashion"

Don't miss tonight's “From Slavery to Fashion,” a street fashion show honoring Black culture and designers like today's guest, Franky Karmen! Franky and The District's Nickie Davis tell us how how this community-driven event will transform downtown Columbia into an outdoor runway, complete with blocked-off streets, local vendors, and a celebration of Black creativity, fashion, and entrepreneurship at The Shops at Sharp End. June 12, 2026