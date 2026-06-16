The Daily Blend w/ AC: Heather Hatton and Mary Shaw, THP's "Photograph 51"

Discover the gripping true story behind Photograph 51, a play about Rosalind Franklin’s pivotal yet uncredited role in uncovering the structure of DNA, co-produced by Talking Horse Productions and Minimal Art Productions. Set in the 1950s and framed through the memories of colleague Maurice Wilkins, this intimate, six-role ensemble drama (directed by Heather Hatton and starring Mary Shaw) explores scientific rivalry, gender bias in academia, and the personal cost of a “critical error in judgment.” June 16, 2026