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Arts and Culture
The Daily Blend

The Daily Blend w/ AC: Heather Hatton and Mary Shaw, THP's "Photograph 51"

By Travis McMillen,
Adonica Coleman
Published June 16, 2026 at 8:50 AM CDT
Heather Hatton and Mary Shaw
1 of 1  — Heather Hatton and Mary Shaw.jpg
Heather Hatton and Mary Shaw

Discover the gripping true story behind Photograph 51, a play about Rosalind Franklin’s pivotal yet uncredited role in uncovering the structure of DNA, co-produced by Talking Horse Productions and Minimal Art Productions. Set in the 1950s and framed through the memories of colleague Maurice Wilkins, this intimate, six-role ensemble drama (directed by Heather Hatton and starring Mary Shaw) explores scientific rivalry, gender bias in academia, and the personal cost of a “critical error in judgment.” June 16, 2026

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The Daily Blend The Daily Blend w/ ACAdonica ColemanMary ShawHeather HattonTalking Horse Productions
Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of "The Daily Blend w/ AC."
See stories by Travis McMillen
Adonica Coleman
Adonica Coleman is the owner of A2D Events, established in Columbia Missouri in 2011. The company specializes in corporate, fundraising, virtual, and community events. She is also the creator of The Como 411, a digital media company focused on the Columbia and surrounding communities. She is the host of the weekly talk show, The Daily Blend w/AC, airing on KBIA and all social media platforms as well as host of Community Connections airing on KRCG 13 on the third Thursday on the news at sunrise.
See stories by Adonica Coleman