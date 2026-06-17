© 2026 University of Missouri - KBIA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts and Culture
The Daily Blend

The Daily Blend w/ AC: Jamie Yelton and Sarah Hurt, Maplewood Barn Theatre presents "Little Women"

By Travis McMillen,
Adonica Coleman
Published June 17, 2026 at 8:50 AM CDT
Jamie Yelton and Sarah Hurt
1 of 1  — Jamie Yelton and Sarah Hurt.jpg
Jamie Yelton and Sarah Hurt

Experience Maplewood Barn Theatre’s outdoor production of Kate Hamill’s hilarious and heartfelt adaptation of Little Women June 18-28 under the stars in Columbia. Follow the March sisters as they grow from little girls into little women with all the humor, heart, and family dynamics audiences love. Directed by Jamie Yelton and featuring Sarah Hurt as "Meg." Don’t forget your chairs and bug spray! June 17, 2026

Tags
The Daily Blend The Daily Blend w/ ACAdonica ColemanJamie YeltonSarah HurtMaplewood Barn
Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of "The Daily Blend w/ AC."
See stories by Travis McMillen
Adonica Coleman
Adonica Coleman is the owner of A2D Events, established in Columbia Missouri in 2011. The company specializes in corporate, fundraising, virtual, and community events. She is also the creator of The Como 411, a digital media company focused on the Columbia and surrounding communities. She is the host of the weekly talk show, The Daily Blend w/AC, airing on KBIA and all social media platforms as well as host of Community Connections airing on KRCG 13 on the third Thursday on the news at sunrise.
See stories by Adonica Coleman