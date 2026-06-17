The Daily Blend w/ AC: Jamie Yelton and Sarah Hurt, Maplewood Barn Theatre presents "Little Women"
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Jamie Yelton and Sarah Hurt
Experience Maplewood Barn Theatre’s outdoor production of Kate Hamill’s hilarious and heartfelt adaptation of Little Women June 18-28 under the stars in Columbia. Follow the March sisters as they grow from little girls into little women with all the humor, heart, and family dynamics audiences love. Directed by Jamie Yelton and featuring Sarah Hurt as "Meg." Don’t forget your chairs and bug spray! June 17, 2026