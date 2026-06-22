The Daily Blend w/ AC: Jabberwocky Studios presents "The Wizard of Oz" (performance)

Jabberwocky Studios is a Columbia non-profit that gives kids access to performing arts, visual arts, and the sciences. On today's show, theater director Darrell Bailey, programming director Jean Warford, and 11-year-old actress Marley Harper, invite everyone to come see "The Wizard of Oz" this Saturday at McKee Gymnasium- but not before giving us a sneak preview performance of "Somewhere Over the Rainbow." June 22, 2026