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Arts and Culture
The Daily Blend

The Daily Blend w/ AC: Jabberwocky Studios presents "The Wizard of Oz" (performance)

By Travis McMillen,
Adonica Coleman
Published June 22, 2026 at 8:50 AM CDT
Marley Harper
1 of 2  — Marley Harper.jpg
Marley Harper
Jean Warford and Darrell Bailey
2 of 2  — Jean Warford and Darrell Bailey.jpg
Jean Warford and Darrell Bailey

Jabberwocky Studios is a Columbia non-profit that gives kids access to performing arts, visual arts, and the sciences. On today's show, theater director Darrell Bailey, programming director Jean Warford, and 11-year-old actress Marley Harper, invite everyone to come see "The Wizard of Oz" this Saturday at McKee Gymnasium- but not before giving us a sneak preview performance of "Somewhere Over the Rainbow." June 22, 2026

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The Daily Blend The Daily Blend w/ ACAdonica ColemanJabberwocky StudiosJean WarfordDarrell BaileyMarley Harper
Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the manager of broadcast operations at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of "The Daily Blend w/ AC."
See stories by Travis McMillen
Adonica Coleman
Adonica Coleman is the owner of A2D Events, established in Columbia Missouri in 2011. The company specializes in corporate, fundraising, virtual, and community events. She is also the creator of The Como 411, a digital media company focused on the Columbia and surrounding communities. She is the host of the weekly talk show, The Daily Blend w/AC, airing on KBIA and all social media platforms as well as host of Community Connections airing on KRCG 13 on the third Thursday on the news at sunrise.
See stories by Adonica Coleman