The Daily Blend w/ AC: Jabberwocky Studios presents "The Wizard of Oz" (performance)
1 of 2 — Marley Harper.jpg
Marley Harper
2 of 2 — Jean Warford and Darrell Bailey.jpg
Jean Warford and Darrell Bailey
Jabberwocky Studios is a Columbia non-profit that gives kids access to performing arts, visual arts, and the sciences. On today's show, theater director Darrell Bailey, programming director Jean Warford, and 11-year-old actress Marley Harper, invite everyone to come see "The Wizard of Oz" this Saturday at McKee Gymnasium- but not before giving us a sneak preview performance of "Somewhere Over the Rainbow." June 22, 2026